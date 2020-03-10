Remembering the circus here ... and the wind that blew it away
To the Editor:
Your article “When the Circus Came” to Geneva brought back a memory I will never forget from back in 1956.
I was 13. It was a very hot day (in the high 90s) with no wind. My brother (Eddie), a friend (Melvin) and I decided to work, helping with tents, etc., for free tickets to the show.
After working all day, we went back home to clean up, and we returned to the circus to see the show. We had seats high on the bleacher at the far end of the three-ring tent.
Just as the show was starting, a circus worker came flying by holding onto a rope that was attached to a huge pole. Then the big tent started to ripple as a high wind came out of nowhere. As this was going on, all the crowd panicked and made a mad dash for the only exit at that end of the tent.
As I leaped from the bleacher to the ground, I fell and would have been trampled if not for a big hand that grabbed me by the back of my shirt and picked me up to my feet! It was Melvin, my friend.
We made it out and kept running as the wind would pick you up and carry you a few feet before you landed again. We got behind a brick building that blocked the high wind. As we peeked around the corner, we saw the big tent flopping in the wind and finally coming down.
I don’t think the circus ever came back.
WILLIAM C. WALTERS
Waterloo