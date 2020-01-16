Remembering what Paul, Cady Stanton stood for in SF
To to Editor:
As the year of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial begins, we should call to mind some of the women who propelled the American feminist movement forward and pause to reflect on its successes, failures and next steps. Alice Paul, a student of the militant English Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and a driving force behind the 19th amendment, was one such woman and the Equal Rights Amendment, co-authored by Paul in 1923 is one such possible and unnecessary failure.
For almost 50 years, Alice Paul and the National Women’s Party toured the country and the halls of Congress building support for the ERA. Finally, in 1972, with the help of the Women’s Bureau and the National Organization of Women, it passed the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. However, there the progress stopped. By the ratification deadline of 1979, only 35 out of the needed 38 states had ratified and even after a three-year extension, the vote stuck at 35. Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee rescinded their ratification over worries that the ERA would be used to enshrine legalized abortion within the Constitution. Similarly, in 1984, Feminists for Life of America and other pro-life organizations supported the Sensenbrenner Amendment as a way to neutralize the advancement of abortion.
When asked in a 1974 interview if she believed that the ERA had been helped by the women’s liberation movement, Paul replied that the ratification had been made harder by people advocating for abortion. Later, in 1989, Evelyn Judge, a fellow women’s rights activist and lifelong friend of Alice Paul wrote in a letter to women’s historian Mary Krane Derr, “On abortion, Alice Paul was quite definite. She [Paul] termed it: The ultimate in the exploitation of women.”
On Jan. 6, the Department of Justice declared the ERA dead and this weekend, pro-choice advocates will meet in Seneca Falls to commemorate the anniversary of the passage of Roe v Wade. Those gathered will do well, in their revelry, to consider what ground they tread upon and the foulness of a celebration that stands in direct opposition to what our proud and progressive feminist foremothers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Alice Paul stood for. Pro-life feminists shutter at the irony. In the words of Alice Paul, as written by Evelyn Judge, “How can one protect and help women by killing them as babies?”
This is a link to the letter that discusses Alice Paul's quote: https://www.fclny.org/feminist-resources
