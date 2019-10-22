To the Editor:
I am sure everyone sees what is going on in the world today and is very concerned about what they see. As a Catholic Christian I think all Christians have an important role in influencing the world in a positive way. We should meditate, in particular, on a couple very relevant Scriptures.
The first is: Christians are the light of the world, they should not hide this light because by letting it shine, everyone can see what good things true. Christians bring to this world and give glory to God.
The other one says true Christians are the “salt of the earth.” We know how bland and dull food is without a little salt.
What I am saying is Christians should not be hiding out in their churches looking down their noses at non-believers. When we have courage of our Christian convictions, we should go out and be “in the world, not of it.” It seems too many Christians do a great job of being “not of the world” but fail when it comes to “being in the world” as commanded.
Being in the world means bringing the positive healthy influence light and salt bring. That means we must bring Christian truth into our communities, socially and politically, whether the world likes it or not!
I am old enough to remember a day when Christian influence was much more evident throughout every community than it is today. We all can clearly see the damage done by bad people when we allow them to get elected to power. This election season, go into the world, prayerfully study and vote for the best candidates whether at the local or national level.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls