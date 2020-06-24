To the Editor:
Dear Geneva residents,
This season, many Geneva residents are getting letters from city code enforcement regarding lawns, weeds, and other issues. Apart from the fact that the very invention of the pristine green lawn was borne out of antiquated Victorian elitism, and that common lawn maintenance practices cause significant environmental harm, no one is being physically hurt by long grass across the street especially in the short term.
While the maintenance of our community is an important issue, tall grass is hardly a deadly pandemic but merely an annoying and temporary eyesore.
There are more important things to clutch our collective pearls over even in normal times, and these are not normal times. Having long grass or unweeded flower beds may not be a long-term character flaw, laziness, or some spiteful way of annoying you on the part of the owner of the overgrown property.
Your neighbor with the tall grass might be an essential worker pulling double shifts and overnights to keep essential services running. Between running themselves ragged and the weather, perhaps there just aren’t enough hours in the day.
Your neighbor might have an injury, a chronic illness, or be elderly. Maybe they are newer to town and have broken lawn equipment, and don’t know anyone to borrow from. During these times of economic hardship, perhaps they are unemployed and no longer have the funds for a lawn service and/or lawn equipment.
Rather than reporting fellow residents to the government, isn’t the kind neighborly thing to do to ask them in person or put a polite note on their porch about the problem? Offer to let them borrow a trimmer or lawnmower, or lend a helping hand.
If we’ve learned anything from the crisis of the past couple of months, its that we should support each other. The way to do that is not to tattle on each other for minor infractions, but to reach out and help each other (from an appropriate social distance). The time to involve the local authorities comes when courteous attempts to resolve an issue aren’t successful.
ROBYN WAKEFIELD-MURPHY, PhD
Geneva