Remove Biden for a better tomorrow
To the Editor:
After reading the letter from Lisa Moore (Times, March 27) lambasting Rep. Claudia Tenney, it shows she gets her news from mainstream media propaganda.
There are no real journalists anymore doing any investigative reporting. Watch any news — CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC — and it’s all exactly the same talking points.
Being that Moore is a retired journalist and editor should mean doing real research about facts. She says southern border crossings are less now than the early 2000s. NBC either lied or reported propaganda; real statistics are on the internet. For the year 2022 the crossings added up to 2.7 million illegals, not counting the “gotaways.” This year so far, 1 million illegal crossings, all bringing fentanyl, murderers, rapists, weapons, disease, and controlled by cartels.
Your Democratic Homeland Security man (Alejandro) Mayorkas sits in front of Congress and lies by saying the border is closed. One hundred thousand Americans died last year from fentanyl poisoning, but Biden and company don’t seem to care.
Until we get the Democrats out of office, along with the RINOs, this country is in big trouble. That’s when things will get better.
DON NILES
Phelps