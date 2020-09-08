To the Editor:
In his Aug. 12 Letter to the Editor, Brian Neilson argues that, "The movement to tear down monuments, rename military bases and ships, and remove statues in an attempt to correct the past is misguided." In doing so he conflates a movement to counter racist revisionism with historical adventurism and underestimates the moral consciences of our predecessors
The crux of the issue regarding the statutes, base names, etc., is not that these honor men who fail to meet contemporary moral standards. Nor is it an attempt to "correct" history.
Rather, it is that these statues and memorials honor men who committed treason and waged war against the United States, and who did so in an explicit bid to continue the brutal enslavement of human beings as economic rents. Their own written records are their testament and their choices not incidental to their memorials. These statues and memorializations were installed after Reconstruction to honor these men specifically because of those actions, in a bid to whitewash the legacy of the Confederacy and its support of that key institution for which it owed its brief existence.
The only history being corrected by removing these memorial is the installation of those statues honoring men for fighting for an evil recognized even in their own day.
The contrast with memorializing men like Washington and Jefferson should therefore be obvious, even if they were no angels judged by the moral scales of our era, or their own.
BEN LOPATIN
Geneva