To the Editor:
We have a new administration which promises to work with everyone, to heal divides, yet Tom Reed continues to be a Trump apologist, with all that conveys.
The domestic terrorist invasion of the U.S. Capitol did not just start on Jan. 6. It started much earlier when Trump started running for president five years ago. It started with Trump’s lies about a rigged election and voter fraud when he first started running for president. Then Trump continuously repeated the lies for the next five years to fan his supporters’ sense of betrayal. The rigged election claims and voter fraud lies are attacks on our democracy. The lies are like the cracks in a dam. They deserved attention at their outset.
Tom Reed never spoke up about Trump’s lies. He ignored the cracks in democracy caused by the lies. Now we hear how Reed is upset by the riot. He had many chances for five years but never spoke up against the lies. The Washington Post counted 30,573 lies or misleading claims. Since Trump was in office 1,460 days that is 20.9 lies per day. The lies about rigged or stolen elections were attacks in trust in the elections and by extension an attack on the Constitution and on democracy.
Five people died in the mob's attack on the Capitol. The lies metastasized into a physical insurrection, acts of sedition, and deaths ,and Reed is only “upset by the invasion of the Capitol."
On ABC news Reed said that he was against impeachment and only favors censure, a toothless hand-slap for a person like Trump. Remember that this is the same Tom Reed who had a minister arrested for picking up Reed’s trashed political signs. That is a strange dichotomy of values
DICK BARNEY
Penn Yan