Replace those old flags
To the Editor:
Due to a cold, tough, windy, rainy winter and spring, our U.S. flags have become tattered and worn. It is time to replace “Old Glory” with new.
As I drive around the area, I see many flags that are in poor condition. Please take the time to replace your flag. You may take the old flag to a local American Legion, VFW, or Boy Scout or Girl Scout troop. If you stop at Kirk-Casey Post 366 on State Street in Seneca Falls, you can drop off your old flag and purchase a new one there. Your worn flag will be disposed of properly.
Prior to Memorial Day, please take the time to replace your worn flag with a new one to honor our nation’s deceased veterans. You can also order flags from https://emblem.legion.org/.
Thank you to all who proudly support and display our nation’s flag.
SHARON RAYNO
Waterloo