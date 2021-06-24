To the Editor:
How little self-respect — and respect for country — must a person have to continue to trust a man who, while in a position of ultimate public trust, lied to the people of America over 30,000 times, which conservative and liberal leaning publications have both documented?
And how hypocritical are Christians who believe a man who has proven throughout his life to be the human equivalent of all the 7 Deadly Sins was sent by God to save us and is worthy of praise and admiration?
When people replace respect of truth and human values, with flag waving and hate spewing, self-serving false prophets, it is hard to believe the “common good," the foundation of democracy, will ever enjoy the respect it deserves.
PETER PONTIUS
Waterloo