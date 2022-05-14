To the Editor:
In March the Ontario County Board of Supervisors released a long-awaited report from the County Law 209 Investigation Committee on allegations of misconduct in the Sheriff's Department.
For 30 years I was a professor of biology at Hobart & William Smith Colleges and so I've read, provided feedback, and graded thousands of research papers. If asked to do the same for this report, the grade would be "D" and my comments would be the following:
Did you read the assignment? This paper doesn't shed any new light on findings of the independent investigator or the 209 Committee's research, or explain what led chair Todd Campbell to state, according to the Finger Lakes Times (Jan. 29, 2022), that "behavior and actions by former, current and senior upper-level officials in the sheriff's department violate county policies and do not reflect the values and beliefs of the county."
What were the behaviors and actions? What policies were violated? Who were the officials involved? Your report must provide specifics. And there are ways to present evidence while maintaining confidentiality of sources.
If you address these comments in a revision, you have a chance of receiving a passing grade.
If only this report could be revised to generate a document that would make clear to Ontario County residents what happened and who was involved. With that in hand we could all determine if the steps being taken now will ensure that actions of all employees in the Sheriff's Department follow county policies and reflect the values and beliefs of the county.
BETH NEWELL
Phelps