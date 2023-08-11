Reps. Tenney, Stefanik, where do you stand?
To the Editor:
Reps. Claudia Tenney, Elise Stefanik:
I assume you have reviewed the indictment brought by the Special Counsel against Donald Trump concerning the 2020 Presidential election.
Please publicly confirm whether or not you still believe the 2020 Presidential election was “stolen” and whether, despite all the detailed allegations contained therein by Trump’s own staff and attorneys, you still support Trump.
Your constituents need to know your beliefs and whether you have the basic integrity and courage to admit you have been wrong for the past 2½ years. On the other hand, they need to know whether you are fanatics who refuse to acknowledge the obvious truth.
Your constituents await your responses.
SAM BONNEY
Geneva