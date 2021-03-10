To the Editor:
From October through January the Town Republican committees interviewed candidates for Wayne County sheriff. Through the process one candidate rose to the top, without equal, Lt. Rob Milby. He was the ONLY candidate currently serving in the Sheriff’s Office, with 25 years of service to this county. He was also the ONLY candidate to hold leadership positions within a police department, experience necessary to be a sheriff. Lt. Milby has proven himself a principled individual with the temperament and experience you want in a sheriff.
In an article recently published in your paper, it was noted that Steve MacNeal has received the Democratic Party’s nomination for Wayne County sheriff. Mr. MacNeal had also sought the Republican endorsement and was one of the candidates interviewed in our process. He announced in the same article that he would be forcing a Republican primary against Rob Milby. I find this to be an extremely arrogant move by a political candidate to seek both major parties' endorsements, eliminating choice for the citizens of Wayne County. It is also disrespectful to the work the Republican Committees did in their vetting process.
If Mr. MacNeal had been a qualified Republican candidate, he would have received more than 3.9% of the vote of the Wayne County Republican committees. I encourage all Wayne County Republicans to get out and vote for Rob Milby in the Primary Election June 22.
Respectfully submitted,
DICK BEBERNITZ, chairman
Town of Ontario Republican Committee