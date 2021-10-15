Republicans need to start acting like adults
To the Editor:
Concerning whether Gov. Hochul can get Dems and the GOP to work together is neither here nor there. How can we expect someone to work with a political party where a significant portion of members, voters and politicians refuse to accept certain basic facts: Lightning strikes more people than there are cases of voter fraud; Trump lost the 2020 election; “Defund the Police” isn’t a ploy for Democrats to take control; Antifa isn’t a group; BLM isn’t racist; and no one said white people matter less than Black people.
If the Republicans want to be treated like adults in the room, they need to act like it. Until then, I see no reason Democrats should give Republicans a second thought in Albany.
JOSH METHENEY
Geneva