Resident’s property damaged by city drains
On Oct. 26, my basement was flooded with at least 3 inches of standing water because city drains backed up into my house. I called 911, requesting help from the Fire Department to pump out the water. Firemen arrived within 20 minutes only to inform me that they do not pump basements.
THIS IS AN UNACCEPTABLE RESPONSE! The city of Geneva has three Fire Departments and firemen who are paid by my taxes.
Every other fire department in Ontario County helped their residents by pumping water from flooded basements! How can Geneva firemen brag about responding to 61 residential 911 calls that night when they did nothing to help the residents? I know of one 911 call that was still waiting for their response (three days later!).
A Geneva City Public Works employee came to my home that Tuesday evening to deny that city drains caused the problem and advised me to hire a plumber, and not use any water (sink, shower, or toilet). He left me (an elderly, female, disabled veteran) in a flooded house, with no heat, no water, and no toilets. To make matters worse, local plumbers were nowhere to be found; they were not responding to telephone calls.
I would like to know why the city of Geneva isn’t held financially responsible for the property damage caused by their clogged, inadequate storm drains? Why are residents being taxed to pay the salary of city employees who are not doing their job? How are our tax dollars benefiting city residents? When was the last time the city cleaned their storm drains? Why doesn’t the city do regular citywide clean-up as promised?
Currently Geneva storm drains are still filled with debris, streets are filled with leaves and tree branches, and, when I wrote this, the weather forecast was for a 100% chance of rain.
Sincerely, a disappointed Geneva resident.
JUDY FITCH
Geneva