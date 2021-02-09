To the Editor:
An open letter to the Mayor and Council:
In reference to a grand jury and its selection of jurors, I believe there is a type of interview process, where questions are asked to make sure you are not associated with or have any prejudices toward the person being brought before the grand jury.
I would expect with Councilman Camera’s vast experience and knowledge in this area he would propose a similar screening process before selection of members of the Police Review Board.
I also would like to congratulate you on the way you handled the comments from the public hearing on the PRB. We did not realize that this was a done deal. We were not aware that you were just going to consider specific suggestions of how to improve the local law 1-2021. If that were the case — and not whether residents approved or disapproved of its existence — we would have presented our suggestions in an acceptable manner for your consideration.
Well played, Mr. Mayor and Council, well played.
PETER GILLOTTE
Geneva