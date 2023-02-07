Resist lawmakers’ attacks on unborn, mentally ill
To the Editor:
As Finger Lakes Times readers face increasing governmental pressure from New York state to encourage abortions, and from Canada to facilitate assisted suicide, we would do well to recall Pope John Paul II’s warning to Europeans as they emerged from the horrors of World War II and the Cold War.
In “Witness to Hope,” his biography of the pope, George Weigel described John Paul’s messaging during his 1987 pilgrimage to Europe as follows: (we moderns would do well to remember the) “Nazi policy of performing euthanasia on the mentally handicapped, the elderly, and other ‘unproductive’ members of society. We should not, John Paul warned, be so sure of our immunity to committing similar horrors. When the inalienable dignity of human life was denied and the value of lives was measured according to the pragmatic criteria of utility — ’Is this life useful?’ ‘Is this life troublesome or bothersome?’ — something akin to the Nazi concept of lebensunwertes Leben, ‘life not worth living,’ was at work. The eugenic impulse remained alive in modernity, as defenses of abortion and euthanasia on grounds of ‘convenience’ illustrated.”
Albany’s legislators have initiated the shameful process to amend our state Constitution with words that will continue public encouragement of abortion. Ottawa’s lawmakers are planning to expand Canada’s ghastly medical-assistance-in-dying law — which already encourages assisted suicide for those with non-life threatening conditions — to include that country’s version of “medical assistance” for our neighbors with mental illnesses.
FLT readers should resist lawmakers’ shameful work that will permit the lives of our most vulnerable populations — the unborn and the mentally ill — to become troublesome or bothersome, mere inconveniences to be medically managed away.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva