To the Editor:
City Counseler Laura Salamandra has been chastised for not standing during the Pledge of Allegiance at the new City Council's first meeting.
As a new reident of Geneva this concerns me.
I have come to know her over the past year-plus, and although I may not agree with her on issues such as this, I respect her as a good person who lives by the values she speaks.
Having spent most of my life in the military sworn to protect the U.S. Constitution, I think that she expressed her right of free speech (or lack of it by sitting silently).
She has my respect!
GREGORY BEYER
Geneva