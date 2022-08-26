Responsible dog owners and attentive drivers
To the Editor:
Just a simple request. When you walk your dog, please pick up after him/her (and you know who you are).
I walk my dog usually every day and really hate it when I or my dog has to walk over or step in (and who knows what parasite either of us could pick up?) your dog’s poo on the sidewalk or in the grass because you are too lazy to pick up after your dog. It doesn’t take much to do this. The village of Waterloo has put up stations, with poop bags (which can also be obtained at any number of places) to use and garbage cans in several spots for you may dispose of it.
With the hot weather we have had, it really starts to stink. It is your responsibility as a dog owner. Winter will be here very soon, and many let their dogs poop on the sidewalk so they don’t have to go in the snow. Please, just pick it up!
Additionally, my dog and I have several times come very close to getting hit at the four corners in Waterloo. I always wait for the walk sign and check the traffic before leaving the sidewalk. Invariably there is someone who wants to beat the light or the person getting ready to cross. I am sorry if you are late for work or an appointment or took a very important phone call while driving. My dog and I are no match for you and your car while we crossing the road. Thirty seconds isn’t going to make you on time for work or your appointment or make a difference to the person on the other end of your call. It could make a very big difference to my children and grandchildren.
I am only asking two things: Please pick up after your dog and have more respect for those of us who wish to cross the street safely. I don’t feel this is too much to ask. Thank you in advance for being a responsible dog owner and attentive driver.
JOYCE FRENCH
Waterloo