To the Editor:
In reference to Ms. Leblanc's letter on July 15 ("Column full of 'red herrings,' compared apples to oranges"), yes, Mr. Mitchell's restaurant is certainly "mediocre."
That's why he has several restaurants in other cities and towns. That's why these "mediocre" restaurants are filled to capacity with lines waiting to be seated. His menu is definitely "mediocre;" it offers a variety of unique foods, with my favorite being the lobster roll. His "mediocre" staff is annoying. They always remember their customers, they know what drink they like and bring them quickly as well as their orders. Then they have the nerve to interrupt your meal with ridiculous questions like how we like our order, would we like another drink, etc. You know, real annoying!
Let's not even talk about his outrageous prices. Oh, wait, let's. It's always a surprise to get the bill and see how reasonable the prices are.
However, there is one thing Mr. Mitchell should really do a better job at, keeping some people out of his restaurants. But here's the thing: Pete Mitchell would never do that. That's what makes him an excellent businessman. Ironically, I think we need more Pete Mitchells.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva