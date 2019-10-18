To the Editor:
Cameron Miller, in his "Denim Spirit" column of Oct. 2 (Finger Lakes Times, “Critical Thinking” ), suggests that teaching that allows for students “thinking for themselves about right and wrong,” and analyzing politics and governments on the basis of “shared values,” should be included in current learning standards.
Good luck with that.
Rather, here’s what educators at the New York State Education Department in Albany heard from the co-author of the Common Core Learning Standards in April of 2011:
“As you grow up in this world you realize that people really don’t give a s*** about what you feel or what you think … ”
David Coleman’s vulgar and misguided notion about the emotional and intellectual development of students — to say nothing of Miller’s hope that teaching and learning in schools can foster “thinking for themselves about right and wrong” — has created our current climate of standardized teaching, learning, and testing. Such a climate is maintained by federal and state bureaucrats who react unfavorably to any wobbling on the Common Core by local school boards.
To satisfy the rich and politically powerful, Washington and Albany have conspired to strip liberal learning from our once-proud public school system. What can concerned citizens do to mitigate the harm being done to students who have been casually cheated out of knowing the enduring human values embedded in a liberal education? We need to encourage teachers in their efforts to restore the humanities to their proper place in the schools of our nation, struggling — and mightily these days — in its experiment to sustain a self-governing democracy of free men and women.
Mr. Miller is right to lament moral confusion and intellectual laziness, and to hope for students who can think critically. Hope, while necessary, is not sufficient. The rest of us need to hold our local educational leadership accountable for privileging curriculum choices — and professional development opportunities for teachers — that reflect a civil society’s need for schools that can develop citizens who can govern themselves.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva