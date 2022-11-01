To the Editor:
Having recently read in the Times that our Police Chief Mike Passalacqua is retiring in June, I want to give a shout out to all the people who contributed to this decent, honest, morally upright, “do the right thing” person’s decision to retire. This is a man whose dream was to be Chief of Police in his hometown.
Unfortunately a select gang of people turned his dream into an unending nightmare.
At some point, this gang decided that Geneva, with a population of just 13,000, was actually on par with large cities. Geneva police were suddenly suspected of a variety of wrongdoing. Harassing the police while they are doing their jobs became a blood sport for the gang.
A self-appointed spokesperson from the Colleges regularly disparages the GPD with name calling and not a shred of respect toward them. At a City Council meeting, one of the councilors went on a rant screaming absurdly about our police department.
Members of this gang often disrupt the police even when they are not on the job. This happened in 2020 at a Back the Blue Rally. The question, which will never be answered, is why? The gang then decided Geneva needed the Police Review Board. The qualifications for serving on the board were ludicrous. For example, if any candidate was in any way related to a police officer they could not be on this board. Thankfully, the board was disbanded before any harm could be done.
Shame on this gang for their menacing and dirty tricks toward our police department and kudos to Chief Passalacqua for putting up with this nonsense. As the saying goes, you have the patience of a saint.
