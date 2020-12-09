Review board should consider rewarding good police work
To the Editor:
My 2 cents in the debate about the Civilian Review Board, or Police Accountability Board, or whatever it will be called in Geneva:
I suggest that this board not only deal with complaints against actions of the police, but consider awards or commendations to officers who perform in an exemplary fashion. In this way, the board serves not only to protect the interests of those abused, but rewards police for using intelligent judgment, such as de-escalating a situation that could have turned bad — put simply, a citizen of Geneva noting compassionate behavior by an officer that makes the community appreciate the positive role that law enforcement can play.
Whether it be a commendation on their record, or a note of appreciation, or a dinner at one of Geneva’s finest eateries, reward those officers who demonstrate service to and protection of community life.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken