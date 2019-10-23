RIP musician Bat McGrath and times gone by
To the Editor:
“That’ll be just right.”
“When everything was new.”
My friend Tim Griffin and I used to love Bat McGrath’s song “Blue Eagle.” We used to ride our 900 Kawasakis from his place off Route 53 in Prattsburg back to Naples, strutting into the Orange Inn downtown on Route 21 to tip a few. From there we’d go north a bit on Route 64 and dismount our iron horses at The Purple Pig and drink some more. The urge to ride would ultimately pull at our boots so we’d saddle up once more. We’d fly down toward Branchport (and up) Italy Hill Road to the Blue Eagle Tavern, stumble in and order smelt and drink pitchers of Genny.
That was in the spring (when I began a 10-year career at Genesee Brewery), summer and fall of ‘76. Those motorcycle excursions were awesomely fun, yet dangerous because of our love for speed and beer! Looking back, we probably rode too fast and reckless — like two cards loose from a deck. Our youthful looks complete with jeans and leather, must have tested our angels along with our almost insane faith in immortality, like compasses without a tether.
We rode side by side, handlebars inches apart — we roared through Italy Valley, up and down through blind curves to the bar. We always stayed too late and rode away, disregarding deer crossing signs and the blurred mailboxes zipping by.
I do miss Tim. Damn, I miss that bike! Later, I’ll toast Bat, and listen to Blue Eagle. That’ll be just right.
Tim met a girl. I took up with another myself. We drifted apart. Years later we connected by a Christmas card. We caught up and reflected on the old days and our forks in the road. I had become somebody else. I know Tim did too.
To me, Bat McGrath (who died Oct. 1) and his songs will continue to echo the past. They mark my times of old, when everything was new.
MICHAEL ROBINSON
Victor