Robert E. Lee, others shouldn’t be judged by current morality
To the Editor:
Recently, I heard that our U.S. Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand wants Robert E. Lee’s name removed from West Point. Let’s get rid of him, bad example, enough said!
Really? Or, are we insane to judge historical figures by our current enlightened morality?
I’ve friends who are Air Force generals. In 100 years will they be condemned for serving in the Armed Forces of a nation that said it was OK to kill children in the womb for birth control? Barbaric!
Better to ask: Why do we honor Robert E. Lee at West Point? Why does the Air Force name a combat maneuver after the German Ace Max Immelman? Why is Gen. Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill? Because of what they did.
We respect and honor Lee for his tremendous examples of leadership. He was loved by the men that served under his command. We study his battle maneuvers and strategy.
Now we don’t want to keep their names, just the benefits of their actions. Aren’t we arrogant to judge their moral worth? We can’t see inside their souls (rarely do we even take a hard look at ourselves). What were the real thoughts and motivations of these historical figures?
Catholic Theology still teaches it’s impossible to commit a “mortal sin” by mistake. It requires full engagement of the mind and a conscious decision to choose known evil over good. External actions are just an indicator, but in no way a judgment of true motivation. “For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
Lee went to church every Sunday. From the pulpit he heard minister after minister justify slavery and quote from the Bible. The “United States” was less than a hundred years old and “state’s rights” were a very big deal. Hundreds of thousands who fought for the South didn’t own slaves and weren’t fighting for slavery but to defeat oppression from the North.
Ahh, but we are “woke.” They all should have known better! Tear down every statue of a Roman emperor, the Pyramids, the Coliseum. Really?
Let’s remember ABORTION. Just like slavery, it’s still a moral controversy. Perhaps, in a hundred years, it will be considered an abomination by our “woke” descendants. Do you want to be judged by them as evil for what you happen to believe now?
Then let’s not do it to Robert E. Lee.
JOHN MURTARI
Lyons