Role Model Night was a win on and off the field
To the Editor:
Thank you to Finger Lakes Times Sports Editor Pete Lambos and Fingerlakes1.com News Director, podcaster and blogger Ted Baker for laying the groundwork for the success of Honor Your Role Model Night at McDonough Park June 23.
Many of the area youth who attended the Reg Wings baseball game without a role model had a tremendous cast to choose from and to connect with. The supporting cast who took time out of their busy schedule to attend included:
• Officer Ron Eveland, and the Geneva Police Department.
• Del Parrotta, Geneva Fire Chief and the Geneva Fire Department.
• Cubmaster Jason Haag and Cub Scout Pack 5.
• Officer Pat Fitzgerald, Ontario County sheriff’s office K-9 unit “Sandy.”
• EMS personnel.
• Ron Patrick, Section V sports official.
• Steve Sciarabba, former service member (retired), US Army.
• Recruiters Sfc. Stacks and Sgt. Jerram, National Guard.
• Dave Herbst, Texas Rangers scout.
• John Oughterson, former Red Wings general manager.
• Ron Passalacqua, retired Geneva police officer.
The Second Impact is very grateful to Geneva Red Wings owner Bob Ohmann and Red Wings GM John Salone, facilitator for hosting the event. Upon entrance into the park, all attendees received a ticket stub for prizes that were given out every inning. Those included signed bats, balls and hats from the Geneva Red Wings, and gift certificates from Wegmans and Dana’s Time Out. Donated by The Second Impact were signed books, “Second Impact, the Ray Ciancaglini Story,” and Golden Boy boxing gloves.
For me, it was very humbling to see the smiles on all the faces of kids who won prizes, had their pictures taken with “Sandy” from the K-9 Unit, sitting in the National Guard Jeep, and exploring the fire truck and the Geneva Police Department squad car. There was a great crowd who witnessed a great game, with the Red Wings triumphing over Elmira 12-6!
The planning for next year’s event is already in progress to be bigger and better. Thank you, again, to EVERYONE who made the event so successful!
RAY CIANCAGLINI
The Second Impact