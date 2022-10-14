Ruin Putin’s day and give democracy new life
To the Editor:
What Donald Trump is doing to America has Putin as giddy as a schoolgirl. Installing Yanukovych in Ukraine only worked until it was obvious that puppet was working for Putin.
Trump’s allegiance to Vladimir is more obvious than Yanukovych’s was. Trump’s attempt to establish secret back channels to the Kremlin, stealing the highest level of top-secret documents, destroying transcripts of Putin conversations, openly expressing his love of fascists — Trump detests the Constitution, and democracy: “It’s an archaic system.”
If they discuss dirty bombs in the open, what are “nice” Nazis conspiring in their encrypted plots? Timothy McVeigh was spawned in the dark. He wasn’t the product of Hate Incorporated, Trump and Faux Noise. Donald’s hot air is a bellows feeding the conflagration that is trying to burn America down.
The First Amendment is not absolute. Trump is more dangerous than any person crying “Fire” in a crowded theater, and Fox is not the “public service” that a broadcast license requires.
Not everyone with a Trump sticker is homicidal, but if you see something, say something. Let’s ruin Putin’s day and give democracy new life.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua