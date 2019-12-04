To the Editor:
In today’s world we hear many explanations of what our Founding Fathers meant when they wrote each line of our U.S. Constitution.
As Americans I think we all agree our Founding Fathers were brilliant men who devised a very unique form of government for us to enjoy today. They were men who could think “forward."
They took great risks and paid the price in blood to become free.
Yet, they failed at that time to consider one thing ... that an inconceivable failure of its own society in the future would threaten that democracy.
... And that was because the majority of the American people would never even bother to vote.
MARY ANN D'ANDRADE
Dundee