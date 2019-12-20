To the Editor:
It was very sad to read in the FLT about the closing of the white deer tours. Our family took our first tour this autumn and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Much to our surprise a large part of the beautiful visitor center displays and the tour involved the military history and facilities. That was really fascinating and educational. I wonder if promoting the military history aspect more would also have helped get more interest. I hadn’t heard of the financial difficulties and our tour was completely full but I suppose it was mostly a seasonal attraction. My out-of-state family had also planned to take the tours next summer at my recommendation.
It sounds like the board has tried everything to keep the tour solvent, but I wonder how many people were like me and would have contributed but never heard of the difficulties.
A sad loss but we are still hopeful that something or someone can come to the rescue.
SCOTT CLINE
Stanley