To the Editor:
Recent events in Syria leave me with a sick feeling of melancholy.
Trump has betrayed most of his friends since entering office. Many have been fired with nasty comments against their character. Behaving like spoiled child when dealing with friends is one thing, but turning your back on the Kurds, who fought bravely against ISIS, is too much. Innocent Kurdish civilians are being murdered in the streets and face genocide as a result of Trump's latest tantrum.
Trump has turned this country into an image of himself and is shaming us all. Will all Republicans sit back and tolerate this behavior too?
RAND DARROW
Palmyra