To the Editor:
I read Gary Xavier's recent "Life Lines" column on Sampson State Park with great interest. Like Mr. Xavier, I am a lifelong resident of Seneca County. Much of my childhood was happily spent at Sampson.
I too am disheartened by the new developments in the park. The very presence of Seneca Lake Resorts is contrary to the mission of our state park system, which is "to provide safe and enjoyable recreational and interpretive opportunities for all New York State residents and visitors and to be responsible stewards of our valuable natural, historic and cultural resources."
The newly-constructed cabins provide enjoyment for a few people, but they replaced open picnic areas that could be enjoyed by many. The rows of RVs might offer some the opportunity to escape from daily life, but the carbon footprint of "camping" in an air-conditioned, fully-equipped trailer hardly encourages people to be thoughtful of natural resources.
Quiet nights listening to the sound of the lake? Not at Sampson: it's drowned out by the cacophony of competing radios, TVs, AC units, outdoor movies, and live entertainment. It would seem that Seneca Lake Resorts allows people to enjoy a certain version of nature: paved, clean, with no bugs, and the ready availability of pizza and a movie. "Responsible stewards of our valuable natural, historic and cultural resources"? I think not.
What a shame.
RACHEL PAPARONE
Interlaken