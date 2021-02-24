Saddened by what has happened to Republican party
To the Editor:
An open letter to Tom Reed and other New York Republican lawmakers:
As a life-long Republican, I am dismayed and saddened by what has happened to the Republican party. Whether it’s enabling a clearly unhinged president and his serial lying, perpetuating the laughable claim, despite all evidence to the contrary, that the 2020 election was fraudulent, or entertaining one or more of the absolutely ridiculous conspiracies making the rounds (are you actually willing to believe that there are Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic pedophiles out there who are engaged in a global sex-trafficking ring? Really?), you and your colleagues have managed to transform the party into something that I no longer recognize.
I can’t help but wonder how many other long-time Republicans, like me, are seriously reconsidering their party affiliation. I voted for you in 2016, but not in 2020 (and didn’t vote for Trump in either election). Where is your moral courage (see Adam Kinzinger, Republican representative from Illinois and Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming)? Where is your shame? All we see is moral cowardice; and it reminds me of what my father (a die-hard Reagan Republican) told my teenage self years ago, as he advised me not to go into politics: “Politicians tend to be dishonest.” What a sad commentary.
I am urging you to prove him wrong — instead of robotically choosing Republican over Democrat, do something better: choose right over wrong.
CHIP FISHBACK
Geneva