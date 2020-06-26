To the Editor:
It was so sad to not have Memorial Day services in our town this year. The veterans — men and women — fought for our freedom and we did not honor their day. We did not show our appreciation for all they went through to give us this freedom.
I know the services were canceled because of the virus. Lunches and get togethers should have been rescheduled.
The services, weather permitting, are always at the park and cemetery. These areas are large and provide plenty of free air space for everyone. You could put as much distance between you and the next person as you felt necessary.
Someone told me the Scouts placed flags on some of the veterans' graves to show someone cared. Thank you, Scouts!
These veterans from all the wars and the ones still in the service need to be shown our respect for what they have and are doing to give us our freedom.
Thank you to all veterans.
DORIS A. GRECO
Lyons