We seem headed for an authoritarian democracy
To the Editor:
America is not a real democracy, not unless Republicans WIN. All other electoral and political outcomes are fraudulent, illegal or otherwise illegitimate.
Only when Republicans win will they tell you that our democracy is working. When they lose, they will huff and puff and go on about how our democracy is in critical condition or broken.
Well, effectively our democracy will be a pathway to destruction — from within. Our politicians are looking for an authoritarian government for the future of our country.
Sadly, we already seem to be headed in that direction.
JOE NEVES
Phelps