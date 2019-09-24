Saudis need to defend themselves
To the Editor:
The Saudis need to stand up and defend themselves from Iran, and not expect our men and women to fight and die for them as they just sit back and watch.
If they can hire people to kill an unarmed man, so should they go to war with Iran instead of holding our politicians hostage with their oil and money.
When was the last time the Saudi army joined this country to fight in Afghan and Iraq? It’s time our president, and Mitch McConnell and his spineless Congress, grow a backbone and stand up for our country because we do not need another political war. It’s called sanctions and diplomacy, not how many lives we lose to satisfy the Saudi prince.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps