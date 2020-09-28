To the Editor:
A Sept. 22 Letter to the Editor by Jane Levin Powers from Ithaca ("Military personnel should be revered, not devalued") bothers me.
Saying President Trump hates the military is the biggest lie when he has done more for the military and veterans. The liberal mainstream media ran with this anonymous report of what the president supposedly said that was debunked by everyone.
Apparently, she is a Trump hater like most who don't want to look past the mainstream media and do a little more investigation on their own. I hope her 95-year-old veteran father can think on his own to find out the truth.
DON NILES
Phelps