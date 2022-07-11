Not enough notice for Geneva taxpayers
To the Editor:
The Geneva City School District Board of Education apparently voted at its meeting on May 18 to move Geneva school tax collection services to a single payment due in September via Ontario County, starting this fall. A grace period of 60 days was given. Taxes now have to be paid in full by Oct. 31.
Yet we taxpayers were not informed until June 25, when a press release started appearing in local media, and the school year was over. The move is estimated to save the district $50,000 in “financing expenditures.”
Surely I am not the only taxpayer who is upset about the lack of communication by the school board that they were even considering this change, and the short notice of its implementation?
As a homeowner and retiree, I already have to set aside a certain amount monthly all year long to pay my property taxes on time. Like many others, I have not yet received my STAR rebate that the state promised to send out early, starting in June, to help ease property taxpayer’s burdens.
Did they even consider those who own multiple properties in the district, and the hardship they have created in doing this so abruptly? Did they consider the mess this will cause with homeowners who have home loans with escrow accounts? What was the rush?
I got a postcard last week in the mail notifying me of the change. How much money did the school district spend on that mailing?
The school board should have postponed this move until the next tax year, to give taxpayers a chance to prepare and plan ahead.
If you are opposed to this move and the way it was handled, contact your school board members and voice your opinion. Attend the next Board of Education meeting today at 6:30 p.m. at the District office, 400 W. North St., Geneva.
CHERYL D’AMICO
Geneva