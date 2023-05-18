Science supports birds and bees legislation
To the Editor:
Adam Robertson’s May 8 column opposing the Birds and Bees Protection Act misconstrues the science on neonicotinoid insecticides and agriculture.
Neonics have made U.S. agriculture 48 times more insect-toxic, also dramatically increasing the amount of farmland treated with insecticides without replacing later-season sprays like cyhalothrin-lambda or cyfluthrin.
Overwhelming evidence shows neonics drive the recent mass bee losses — often weakening bees so they fall prey to varroa mites and other stressors. Honeybee colony numbers now remain stable only due to massive yearly breeding efforts, which don’t benefit the 40% to 60% of native pollinators at risk of disappearing. Many farms are already seeing fewer bees and other beneficial insects, with production of apples and other crops down because of a lack of bees.
The Act eliminates only neonic coatings on corn, soybean, and wheat seeds, which extensive Cornell University research finds provide no overall economic benefits to farmers. Europe and Canada largely eliminated these treatments years ago without impacting crop production. Where pesticide switching has occurred, it has been to less harmful seed coatings. And, since USDA research recommends practices like no-till and cover cropping to combat pests neonic coatings supposedly address, the Act is likely to encourage more soil and climate-friendly practices.
All farms and gardens, organic or not, need bees and other “good bugs” that unnecessary neonics use is wiping off the face of the Earth. Science, not emotion, should prevail — so we hope Mr. Robertson will read Cornell’s extensive report and support the Birds and Bees Protection Act.
BRIAN CALDWELL
Hemlock Grove Farm
West Danby, N.Y.
ELIZABETH HENDERSON
retired farmer, Peacework Farm
Arcadia, N.Y.