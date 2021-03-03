SCOPE leader: Most gun laws hurt those not committing gun violence
To the Editor:
Christine Hoffman stated that a League of Women Voters priority was to “End gun violence in America.” SCOPE — Shooters Committee On Political Education — is a 2nd Amendment defense organization and would agree with the goal but not with the method. Most existing and proposed gun control laws affect only law-abiding citizens who are not the ones committing gun violence. LWV’s suggestion is equivalent to selling your car to stop your neighbor’s drunk driving.
Ms. Hoffman stated, “the nation needs and demands comprehensive gun reform.” What nation? She can’t be referring to the America that, in 2020, purchased record numbers of guns or the record number of women who bought guns. Are they “demanding” more gun control?
Movies romanticize 110-pound actresses beating up linebacker-size guys; that is fantasy. Women are at a significant physical strength disadvantage in assaults and carrying a firearm reduces or eliminates that disadvantage.
Enacted laws against rioting, looting and arson were not enforced this past year, leading to more riots, arson and killing. The same applies to guns. There are already enough laws against criminal gun use; the problem is lax enforcement. We don’t need more laws that only impact law abiding citizens.
NY state began releasing criminals without bail in 2020. Assemblyman Barclay recently posted some statistics for that year: Buffalo homicides up 36%; NY City homicides up 45%; Rochester homicides up 59%; Syracuse homicides up 55%. Violent crime is up. Why make it more difficult for people to defend themselves?
Ms. Hoffman repeats a common refrain about banning “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines. There was a nationwide ban from 1994 to 2004; it was not renewed as it was ineffective. The FBI’s statistics on murders in 2019 further prove this point: In NY state there was only 3 murders by rifles but 119 by knives and other cutting instruments and 44 by hands and fists. Attacking “assault weapons” may be good propaganda but they are not the problem.
If all legal gun sales in the USA were stopped, would that end gun violence? President Biden has opened our borders. If sales were stopped in the U.S., might Mexican drug cartels take advantage of open borders to expand their smuggling operations to meet criminals’ demand for guns? Is this addressed under the LWV’s fifth priority, “Comprehensive Immigration Reform”?
Ms. Hoffman describes her recommendations as “common sense.” As my dad would put it, “Sayin’ it don’t make it so.”
THOMAS REYNOLDS
SCOPE president
Horseheads