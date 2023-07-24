SCOTUS decision on student debt was big
To the Editor:
I LOVE the Finger Lakes Times. There is a great diversity of topics and an emphasis on local features, which is refreshing.
However, I was greatly disappointed to see that the news that the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s attempt to wipe away student debt was buried on the bottom of Page 7 for the weekend edition of July 1.
This is a significant story. The president attempted to override Congress’ authority and force taxpayers to bear the burden of repayment of loans incurred by contract by individuals who reaped the benefits of money burrowed for higher education toward the goal of successful future careers.
I have to wonder what Biden’s motives are. If he is genuinely concerned about the high cost of education, why not look into the operations of colleges and universities and their exorbitant tuition instead of trying to sway young voters by giving them a pass.
Some have tried to say that forgiving student debt in the equivalent of forgiving employers’ PPP loans during the covid pandemic. To be clear, the debt incurred during covid was the result of a mandated shutdown and an attempt to keep businesses whole during a crisis. Just wiping out a person’s obligation because he/she finds it hard to repay is an entirely different issue.
People have been paying back student loans for many years, realizing it’s a responsibility equal to a home mortgage, car loans, and other significant borrowing. It’s irresponsible for politicians to “plant the seed” that paying back debt is “unfair” and unattainable. It’s disappointing when these people are called on their behavior and the fourth estate hides that.
DIANA MELVILLE
Honeoye