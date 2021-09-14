To the Editor:
The U.S. Supreme Court recently announced that it will hear a case challenging New York’s onerous carry restrictions on Nov. 3.
The case — New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v Bruen — is the first Second Amendment case regarding firearms that the High Court will hear in more than a decade.
It challenges New York’s requirement that residents applying for pistol permits demonstrate a “proper cause” to do so. This is often used as a barrier by local licensing officials to deny applicants their constitutional right of licensed concealed carry, the only legal way for New Yorkers to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense.
As New York is one of just eight “may-issue” states in the nation, meaning that our right to keep and bear arms may be denied on discretionary grounds, NRA-ILA explained that, for "too long, New York has rationed the right to keep and bear arms to a select, chosen few within favored classes. But the Second Amendment guarantees the ‘right of the people to keep and bear arms,’ not the right of a privileged few.”
“The Court rarely takes Second Amendment cases. Now it’s decided to hear one of the most critical Second Amendment issues. We’re confident that the Court will tell New York and the other states that our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves is fundamental, and doesn’t vanish when we leave our homes,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director of NRA-ILA.
DON SMITH
Ontario