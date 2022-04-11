Second Amendment needs amending
To the Editor:
After the recent shootings in Sacramento, it has become clear that the Second Amendment needs to be amended.
The rise of gun violence is a clear indicator that except under strict special circumstances, no one should be allowed to own a gun. The advocacy of the NRA of gun ownership should be a red line; they need to be placed on a National Terrorist watch list, and their leaders need to be tried and convicted as National Terrorists.
Guns are weapons that destroy lives and families. The Second Amendment, which was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, is clearly outdated.
GREGORY P. LAZZARO
Seneca Falls