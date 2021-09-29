To the Editor:
I went to see Billy Joel perform in Buffalo, 42 years after I saw him play last (also in Buffalo).
As Billy said, he wondered why the city was named “Buffalo.” He was quite funny about sharing the history of how Buffalo got its name. He said, “I’ve wondered why this city in upstate NY got the name of Buffalo. There are no Buffalo here!” He pondered and the crowd laughed.
Billy said he looked up the origins of the city in upstate NY called Buffalo. He is a true New Yorker! He is New York at its finest.
So, apparently “Buffalo” was named after the French interpretation: Fort Le Boeuf
He said it is more likely that it was a French name that may have been carried over to English without translation. When the French discovered the creek, it was like nothing the explorers had seen before. The French were so intrigued by the creek that they dubbed it the French name: beau fleuve, meaning beautiful river, or boeuf a leau, meaning oxen or cattle at the water. There is doubt about this theory because, again, there is no concrete evidence and is based solely on speculation that the words were misinterpreted. However, many cities that emerged during this time were named after forts that were built close-by. It was common practice to do this. Buffalo could have very well gotten its name from the French Fort, Ft. Le Boeuf as shown on the map above.
Of course there are many theories as to how the city was named “Buffalo.” However, for Billy to bring this up with all of his massive audience (not just from Buffalo) was amazing. He just said: “I thought you’d like to know.”
After 42 years, Billy has not missed a beat (or a note)! So fun, entertaining, vibrant, and a huge throwback to my younger years. I danced to every song and sang every lyric whether from the Turnstiles album to Piano Man. Billy is definitely an icon of our time.
I’m so thankful to have experienced his amazing gift twice in my life.
DEIRDRE ROSENBERG
Canandaigua