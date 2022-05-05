Seeking advice, from North Pole (Alaska)
To the Editor:
We are a credit recovery class, which means all of us took at least one class and didn’t pass it. We are trying to recover those credits to graduate on time. There are 13 of us in the class. We live in North Pole, Alaska.
We recently read Alaska Native myths and legends and talked about stories we remember from our grandparents/elders. Some of us have no memory of our grandparents, though; and some of us have not interacted with elders. That’s why we are writing you. We would like some life advice from elders and grandparent-aged people around the U.S. But, if you’re younger and have great advice to share — you could write us too!
We are interested in the best advice you ever received; or a story from your life that taught you something worth sharing. We will read the letters and post the wisdom on a bulletin board at our school. If you want to include something extra, a sticker from your area would be super cool. But not necessary, of course.
Write to: Credit Recovery Class, room 224, c/o NPHS, 601 NPHS Blvd., North Pole, Alaska, 99705.
Thank you for reading this, and taking the time out of your day to potentially write back.
MARY McFETRIDGE
North Pole, Alaska
Credit Recovery Class