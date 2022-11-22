Self-serving NFL
To the Editor:
The NFL’s recent self-serving promotion of its “support” for military servicemen, servicewomen and veterans rings pretty hollow.
Just like almost all professional sports organizations, their players, coaches and staff members overwhelmingly did not include military service in their career path and left that dedicated sacrifice for our democracy to those who couldn’t make the cut.
Can we imagine the respect one of them would earn who deferred their participation in professional sports and the exorbitant income they would garner for playing a children’s game and instead joined the Armed Forces?
BARTH MYERS
Geneva