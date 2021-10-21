To the Editor:
I am writing to you in regard to your recent article about Native American cigarette-selling that has begun in Seneca Falls as a Specialist of Health Promotions with the American Lung Association. I work directly under the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes (TACFL), where we try to educate the Finger Lakes population on the negative health effects of partaking in tobacco products and how we can reduce secondhand exposure.
TACFL is trying to increase awareness and decrease tobacco use through various policies. By the Cayuga Nation selling untaxed cigarettes this makes them more affordable to some and increases accessibility to tobacco products to lower income families. Cigarette tax is in place as an attempt to decrease accessibility, especially to the youth of our communities. In addition to increasing the accessibility to low-income and youth populations, this results in a trickle-down effect. More cigarettes being used means that there is more secondhand exposure as well.
For some background information — smoking is the leading cause of death that is preventable in the United States. In Seneca County specifically, cancer and heart related diseases are the leading causes of death which are often linked to tobacco use or exposure.
The cultural significance of tobacco practice and use among Native Americans is respected, and the fact that they are trying to maintain those traditions on their historic land is understood. But selling untaxed tobacco products simply puts the whole community at a health risk disadvantage. If you have any further questions or concern, please reach out to Lindsay Robbins at Lindsay.Robbins@lung.org.
LINDSAY ROBBINS
Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes