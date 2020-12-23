To the Editor:
The Seneca County Republican Committee is making monetary donations of $200 to each of the six food pantries in Seneca County.
We understand that there is a great demand this year, due to COVID-19. It has caused such an increase in the need for services to the less fortunate and vulnerable.
The committee has contacted the administrators of the six food pantries with a letter on our behalf along with the $200 donations made on behalf of the entire Seneca County Republican Committee.
The donations were made to: the South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry, the Interlaken Reformed Church Kitchen Cupboard, the Lodi Presbyterian Church, the House of Concern, the Harmony Food Pantry, and the Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.
THOMAS H. FOX
Chairman, Seneca County Republican Committee