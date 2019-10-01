To the Editor:

The Seneca County Senior Center, Inc. would like to thank the following businesses/organizations for their tax-deductible contributions to help support and expand the services that the Senior Center provides:

SILVER MEMBER SUPPORT:

Barrett Marine, Inc.

BRONZE MEMBER SUPPORT:

Downtown Deli

Seneca County Area Shopper

VFW Waterloo Memorial Post #6433

Glove House, Inc.

Evans Chemetics LP

ITT Corporation

South Seneca Community Volunteer Ambulance Corp.,Inc.

The Seneca County Senior Center, Inc. at 2465 Bonadent Drive Suite 4 in Waterloo is a United Way Funded partner.

DENISE AGNELLO

Director, The Seneca County Senior Center, Inc.

