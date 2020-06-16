To the Editor:
In light of the George Floyd tragedy I have been asked many questions about the incident. I am not going to really comment on that specific incident other than to say that on its face it appears to be a terrible abuse of power with tragic results. Like most citizens I eagerly await the findings of the investigation into this incident.
What I will do is highlight what the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has done in the last four years in an attempt to avoid that kind of situation. First off the Sheriff’s Office is an accredited agency which follows best practices from the Department of Criminal Justice Services. With that comes the following mission statement:
Office of Seneca County Sheriff
The Office of Seneca County Sheriff will deliver effective and professional law enforcement services to all citizens and those who pass through Seneca County in a fair and equitable manner, without regard to race, creed, ethnicity, or one’s social or economic standing.
We honor the faith and trust our residents place in the Office of Seneca County Sheriff and pledge to uphold in word and deed that sacred bond.
As an integral part of the Seneca County community, we are committed to communicate with those we serve and pledge to provide exemplary law enforcement and correctional services.
The members of the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, by virtue of their appointment and oath, are expected to carry out our mission in a professional and courteous manner.
We practice proactive Community Policing to develop ties and trust with the community we serve. These go beyond our programs in the public and include rehabilitative programs within our County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office partners closely with the Seneca County Mental Health Department to train our officers in Critical Incident Training. This training helps officers to recognize and communicate with many different mental states. This training also teaches de-escalation skills and techniques. We also train our officers in reality based and ongoing use of force training. This includes the duty of all officers to intervene if they witness an inappropriate use of force.
I cannot promise a bad outcome will never happen in Seneca County. I can promise to stand by our mission statement and hold our officers to a higher standard and accountability.
TIM LUCE
Seneca County Sheriff