Seneca County, Cayugas should look to form partnership
To the Editor:
It’s good to see that Seneca County and the Cayuga Nation have agreed to talk. As both sides focus on property rights and taxes, there’s much more to be explored.
Consider: In 2020, President Trump signed the Native American Business Incubators Act. This provides grants for First Nations to create startups alongside non-Native businesses, colleges and nonprofits. The goal is to benefit the entire region adjoining sovereign nations.
Consider: The Choctaw Nation and Southeast Oklahoma State University created a Career Development Program Center, connecting Choctaw students with regional businesses. SOSU also provides businesses from the Choctaw Nation with entrepreneurship training and coaching.
Consider: The Thunder Valley (South Dakota) Community Development Council will soon have federal Promise Zone (PZ) designation. The PZ will enable the Oglala Sioux to work with local communities to implement a regional plan addressing economic and quality-of-life issues. The Sioux will also provide training for young people to attend college or enter the workplace.
At a Regional Economic Development meeting in 2018, I said to an IDA professional (not from Seneca County), “We’re always asking the State for tax exemptions, credits and grants. Couldn’t the Cayuga Nation provide similar advantages for manufacturing businesses on their lands?” “Oh sure,” he replied, “And it’d be a lot simpler than working with the State!”
The Nation and the County should look beyond the immediate issues facing them. Consider building an innovative partnership, to promote a positive future to the Seventh Generation for all of us.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo