Seneca County could have done right thing
To the Editor:
I was sorry to read that, without even taking a formal vote, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors decided not to enforce the governor’s mask mandate. (Times, Dec. 16). It is bound to make a bad situation worse.
Granted, the rollout of the state mandate was faulty. Gov. Hochul should not have left it to the counties to decide whether to enforce it, and it is unfair to dump enforcement of an unfunded mandate on already stretched county health departments. But still, the county could have done the right thing.
Even if complete enforcement is not possible, expressing an intention to enforce, or enforcing even sporadically, would send the right message to the public that masking is expected, while deterring people from further spreading the virus. Perhaps the county could also direct more money to the health department, or pressure the state to establish better enforcement mechanisms.
By abdicating responsibility, the supervisors embolden the loud but misinformed anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-science minority. They leave business owners who want to protect their employees and customers high and dry. They mislead law-abiding people into thinking masks don’t help. They let tourists know that they should avoid Seneca County in the future. We deserved better.
RACHEL WEIL
Seneca Falls